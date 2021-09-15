Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,725,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $287.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.38 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

