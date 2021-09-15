Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 256.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

