Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

ATVI stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

