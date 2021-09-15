Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 271.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.