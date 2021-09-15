Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 77,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

