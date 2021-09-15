Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52.

