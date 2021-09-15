Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $7.17 Million in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

