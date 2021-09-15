Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,328 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

