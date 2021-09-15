Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 39,853 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 271.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,853 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

