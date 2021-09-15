Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,421 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $337.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

