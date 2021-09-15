Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 45,719 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

