Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 66,789 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 53,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.