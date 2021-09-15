Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $21,750,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,379,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,751,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

