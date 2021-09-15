Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

