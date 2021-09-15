Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 632.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.