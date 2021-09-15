Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

PZA stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.