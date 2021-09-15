Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 598.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,227 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth $348,000.

IAT stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16.

