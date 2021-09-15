Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1,293.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $183.38 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $191.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

