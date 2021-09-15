Rocket Vault Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00177390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.36 or 0.07299307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,052.64 or 1.00089823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00887848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

