Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Reaches $0.12 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $103,864.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

RVF is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

