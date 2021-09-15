Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RROTF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Roots has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

