Rope Achieves Market Cap of $340,849.77 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $12.17 or 0.00025243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $340,849.77 and $1,471.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rope has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00075760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00177220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.69 or 0.07286084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,030.63 or 0.99597533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.10 or 0.00902228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

