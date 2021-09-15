Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 8.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.49% of Roper Technologies worth $244,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 76,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $472.44. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,540. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.