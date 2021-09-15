Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $55,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $468.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.80 and a 200 day moving average of $449.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

