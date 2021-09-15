Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Decreased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 186,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 143,173 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $468.72 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

