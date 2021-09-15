Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 71.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,317,000 after buying an additional 181,185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 258.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 68.0% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Ross Stores by 7.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 136,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

