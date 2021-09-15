Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.39. Rover Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 2,414 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

