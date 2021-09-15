Royal Bank of Canada Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $30.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

