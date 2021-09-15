Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ACXIF traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $177.00. 62 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. Acciona has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

