Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.24. 1,204,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a PE ratio of 109.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.72. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.81 and a 12-month high of C$34.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.