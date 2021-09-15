Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo Sells 5,080 Shares

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.26. 2,187,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,618. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $24,505,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $2,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

