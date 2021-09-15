Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the August 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after acquiring an additional 252,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,864,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 429,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

