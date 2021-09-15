RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.70% of RPC worth $39,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RPC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RPC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $901.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock worth $5,600,698. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

