RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in RPM International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

