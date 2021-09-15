Ruler Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,512.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $2,077.50 and approximately $3,512.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00076260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00126799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00178240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.96 or 0.07255630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,078.75 or 1.00214286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.99 or 0.00871258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

