Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 51,870 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of MoneyGram International worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $791.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.70. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

