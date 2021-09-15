Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 84,509 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Carter Bankshares worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 187.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

