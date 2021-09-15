Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 99,334 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 823.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.07% of Investar worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 63.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ISTR opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

