Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.44% of Spok at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spok by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spok by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Spok by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Spok by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spok by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $12.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

