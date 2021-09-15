Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.44% of Spok at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spok by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spok by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Spok by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Spok by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spok by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $12.86.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.