Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 243,539 Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 243,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Pzena Investment Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 289,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,828,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

PZN opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $706.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

