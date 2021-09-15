Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $11,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $978,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

