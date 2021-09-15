Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,271 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

