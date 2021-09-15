Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 71,891 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Photronics worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Photronics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 228,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,621 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

