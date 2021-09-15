Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,887 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

CPNG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

