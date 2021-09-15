Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

SAGE stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.