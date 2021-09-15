Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $68,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 194,823 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Shares of GWRE opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

