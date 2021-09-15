Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.