Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,124 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of SkyWest worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

