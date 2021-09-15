Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

SSRM stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

