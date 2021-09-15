Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

SRPT stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.